Constable dies in accidental gunshot

KARACHI: A police constable died on Wednesday due to an accidental gunshot from an official weapon near Gadah Morr in Lines Area. Mohammad Ameen and other duty staff were monitoring the area during which an officer handed his loaded rifle to Ameen. The gun fell on the ground and a shot was fired. The bullet hit Ameen.
