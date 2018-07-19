Thu July 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Constable dies in accidental gunshot

KARACHI: A police constable died on Wednesday due to an accidental gunshot from an official weapon near Gadah Morr in Lines Area. Mohammad Ameen and other duty staff were monitoring the area during which an officer handed his loaded rifle to Ameen. The gun fell on the ground and a shot was fired. The bullet hit Ameen.

