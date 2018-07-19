‘Women forced to stay away from voting in Bannu’

BANNU: PPP candidate Yasmin Safdar has alleged that female voters are being harassed to prevent them from voting in upcoming election.

Addressing a press conference at the press club, Yasminwho is contesting for NA-35 and PK-88, said the agents of rivals were threatening female voters in Union Council Kalakhel, Ismail Khani and other areas to abstain from voting in elections. She claimed that majority of the female voters in Bannu support PPP and said efforts by PTI and MMA workers to prevent female voters from voting would result in low turnout of voters which can affect election results. She also called the efforts as pre-poll rigging.