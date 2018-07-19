US offers India armed version of Guardian drone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FARNBOROUGH: The United States has offered India the armed version of Guardian drones that were originally authorized for sale as unarmed for surveillance purposes, a senior US official and an industry source told Reuters. If the deal comes to fruition, it would be the first time Washington has sold a large armed drone to a country outside the NATO alliance.
