NAB takes notice of CAA DG’s use of PIA plane for a joyride

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal ordered a complaint verification of allegedly joyride of DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with a group of friends in a PIA flight to Skardu for Air Safari to Nanga Parbat illegally, while passengers had been waiting for the plane’s arrival at Skardu airport for their scheduled flight. The chairman, while taking the notice of the media report, directed the DG NAB Rawalpindi for complaint verification against those officials of the PIA and CAA involved in this affair. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal also sought the report on the complaint verification against ex-chief executive PIA who took the PIA plane without permission and sold it on cheap price. “The report should be presented forthwith so that the action could be taken against those who were involved in it,” he directed. He said the PIA is a national asset and with missing of its financial resources put the performance of the national flag carrier at a low due to which the PIA was nosing down and it was our responsibility to save the national resources from going into drain.