Brighton sign Bissouma

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Brighton have signed 21-year-old midfielder Yves Bissouma from Lille on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced. The Mali international capped 13 times for his country has joined for an undisclosed fee and becomes the club’s sixth summer signing. Manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website he was looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new term and Bissouma “will add to our options in this area.” Bissouma began his senior career with Malian side AS Real Bamako before joining Lille in 2016.