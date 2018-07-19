Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aduana, Enyimba top CAF Cup groups after victories

JOHANNESBURG: Aduana Stars of Ghana and Enyimba of Nigeria became CAF Confederation Cup group leaders Wednesday after matchday 3 home victories.

Stars scored two early goals en route to a 2-1 Group A win over previously unbeaten V Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dormaa.An early goal also proved crucial for Enyimba as they inflicted a first Group C defeat on Williamsville of the Ivory Coast by winning 1-0 in Port Harcourt. Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed scored for Aduana before Glody Muzinga halved the deficit midway through the opening half in the second-tier African club competition. Aduana and V Club have four points each with the Ghanaians, who began the day at the bottom of the standings, first thanks to the head-to-head rule. ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco meet later Wednesday in Abidjan and a win for either club would lift them above Aduana.

Ibrahim Mustapha was the Enyimba match-winner, surging down the middle and holding off an Ivorian defender before pushing the ball wide of goalkeeper Boris Mandjui. A scrappy match on a cut-up pitch produced few scoring opportunities with Williamsville coming closest to levelling when a looping Kouadio N’da shot was saved by Abdul Dauda.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar