Aduana, Enyimba top CAF Cup groups after victories

JOHANNESBURG: Aduana Stars of Ghana and Enyimba of Nigeria became CAF Confederation Cup group leaders Wednesday after matchday 3 home victories.

Stars scored two early goals en route to a 2-1 Group A win over previously unbeaten V Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dormaa.An early goal also proved crucial for Enyimba as they inflicted a first Group C defeat on Williamsville of the Ivory Coast by winning 1-0 in Port Harcourt. Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed scored for Aduana before Glody Muzinga halved the deficit midway through the opening half in the second-tier African club competition. Aduana and V Club have four points each with the Ghanaians, who began the day at the bottom of the standings, first thanks to the head-to-head rule. ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco meet later Wednesday in Abidjan and a win for either club would lift them above Aduana.

Ibrahim Mustapha was the Enyimba match-winner, surging down the middle and holding off an Ivorian defender before pushing the ball wide of goalkeeper Boris Mandjui. A scrappy match on a cut-up pitch produced few scoring opportunities with Williamsville coming closest to levelling when a looping Kouadio N’da shot was saved by Abdul Dauda.