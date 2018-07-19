Shamsi joins SA squad ahead of Colombo decider

COLOMBO: Tabraiz Shamsi has linked up with the South African team in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka that starts on July 20.

The left-arm wrist spinner, who flew home earlier in the week for family reasons, is available for selection in the series decider. “Shamsi’s always been a part of the squad,” Keshav Maharaj said on Wednesday (July 18). “Something happened in his family and it was unforeseen, but he’s back and he’s ready to go,” he added. With Shamsi returning in time for the second Test, the chances of a maiden Test for legspinner Shaun von Berg have reduced significantly even if the visitors opt to pick two specialist spinners in their eleven. South Africa lost the first Test by 278 runs but Shamsi impressed in the outing with figures of 3 for 91 and 1 for 37.