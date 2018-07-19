Morgan glad to see Root back in the runs

LEEDS: Eoin Morgan was glad to see the return of the “Joe Root we know and trust” as his second successive unbeaten hundred helped England clinch the one-day international series against India. But the England captain was bemused by the star batsman’s “mic-drop” celebration as he scored the winnings runs on Tuesday. England beat India by eight wickets at Root’s Headingley home ground to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 series win.

“The composure he’s shown, particularly in the last two games, is the Joe Root we know and trust,” said Morgan. “He’s been outstanding even when he’s been low on runs — around the group he’s been the same guy, hungry for runs, hopefully that continues for the rest of the summer.” Root’s Yorkshire colleagues David Willey and Adil Rashid took three wickets apiece as the tourists were restricted to 256 for eight. Root (100 not out) and Morgan (88 not out) shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 186 as England won with 33 balls to spare. Test skipper Root hit the winning boundary to reach three figures and end India’s run of nine straight bilateral ODI series wins. It was an impressive display by England, who top the ODI rankings with India second, especially as they had lost by eight wickets in the series opener at Trent Bridge last week.