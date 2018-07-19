Hazard, Courtois future in board’s hands: Sarri

LONDON: The futures of star Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois can be decided by the Chelsea board said the club’s new manager Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old Italian speaking at his unveiling, after being appointed the successor to sacked compatriot Antonio Conte, admitted to being disinterested by the transfer market. This will be music to the board’s ears as one of the reasons for Conte falling out badly with them shortly after guiding the club to the Premier League title in 2017 was his carping over a lack of say in buying new players and the ones being bought were not of the same level to those who left.

Hazard and Courtois both shone at the World Cup — the latter winning The Golden Glove for goalkeeper of the tournament as Belgium finished a best ever third — but with their contracts running down have been linked with moves to Spain.

Hazard said after the Belgians beat England 2-0 in the third place play-off last Saturday it “Might be time to discover something different,” and Real Madrid are prepared to pay a reported Â£200million ($260million, 224million euros) for the Belgian playmaker.