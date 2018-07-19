Pak boxers to be trained in Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will be sending its boxers for two-week training in Iran ahead of this month’s Asian Games to prepare for the event going to be held in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2. PBF Secretary Lt-Col (retd) Nasir Ijaz Tung said in a statement that Pakistan boxers are currently training at a camp at Pakistan Sports Complex and they will be sent to Iran for further training. He said there is a plan to tour Iran from July 21 to August 8 for two weeks for further training for the Games.