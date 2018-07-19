Transfers and postings

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled following officers. Syed Nazar Hussain Shah (PCS SG BS-20), Secretary Environment Department under transfer as MD TEVTA has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Muhammad Fahim Wazir (PAS BS-21), has been authorised to hold additional charge of MD, TEVTA.