Boy abused

LAHORE: An 11-year-old boy was molested by a Qari in the Ghaziabad police limits on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations. The victim identified as “U” told police that Qari Ghulam Shabbir took him to a corner and tried to assault him. Police have registered a case.

bodies found: Two ‘drug addicts’ were found dead in different areas of the City on Wednesday. Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 55-year-old man was found dead in Data Darbar police limits while a 45-year-old man was recovered dead near Salamatpura Bagh Shadbagh.

Miscreants: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has said that hundreds of miscreants have been arrested under National Action Plan. He added peace will be maintained in the City at every cost. Giving details about action under the National Action Plan, the DIG said Lahore police had registered 14,321 families under the Tenants Act out of which 311 people were found criminals. Legal action has been taken against them. Meanwhile, Gulshane Iqbal Investigation police claimed to have arrested Nadeem alias Deemi dacoit and his two accomplices. They have been identified as Nadeem Shahzad, Munir and Tahir.