Over 300 held by ACE

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment have arrested more than 300 accused and recovered Rs 170 million from them in the period of seven months.According to a report issued by the department, some 1,050 pending probes were completed and 123 cases were registered against corrupt elements.

TORTUREd: A man allegedly tortured his wife for not giving him money to purchase drugs at Shahbaz Colony, Gujranwala.Ameena told reporters at the DHQ Hospital that her husband demanded money for drugs and when she refused he tortured her and broke her nose.

BURGLED: Thieves stole valuables from the house of a trader here at Peoples Colony, Gujranwala on Wednesday.Thieves entered the house of Afaq when he was not at his home and they took away 150 tolas gold, Rs 4 million and foreign currency.

WALL COLLAPSE: A man died when a wall collapsed on him at Khokherki Gujranwala on Wednesday.Two laborers Yunus and Amjad were working in a factory when its one wall collapsed on them. They were drawn out and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital where Amjad, 45, died and the condition of Yunus was also stated as critical.