Farmers asked to remove weed from cotton fields

LAHORE: Owing to climatic condition, it has been observed that cotton crop was susceptible to attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) this year.

A spokesperson for the agriculture department said farmers must eliminate weed from their cotton fields and vicinity to mitigate effect of the disease and for its control. Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) mainly spread due to attack of whitefly which serves as mediator of the disease.

Weed serves as debris for whitefly insect and also compete with cotton plants with respect to growth. The virus also found on other alternative host plant such as okra, brinjal, chilies, tomatoes and some weeds itsit, mako, lahlee, karund, hazar danni, kuth kunda, auk, saklaie. So, eradication of the alternate host is also necessary to control the virus attack.

The spokesperson has said in case of attack of the virus, farmers should start application of fertiliser particularly Magnesium can mitigate effects of cotton. In an experiment, conducted at Cotton Research Station Multan, it had been observed that spray of Magnesium Salphate at 300 gram, Potassium Nitrate at 200 gram. Zinc Salphate at 200 gram and Borax at 200 gram mixed in 100 ml water per acre and 60, 75 and 90 days after sowing of cotton crop can mitigate effect of the virus.

The spokesperson further advised the farmers that judicious use of fertiliser during hot humid weather condition of monsoon can enhance cotton boll formation and limited use of Urea fertiliser in order to check the unnecessary vegetative growth and population build-up of whitefly.

Ravi pollution: A study by a Punjab University’s PhD scholar has highlighted the need for establishing environmental quality standards of persistent organic pollutants and their regular environmental monitoring in the region to avoid unforeseen threats to the country’s agricultural exports and public health.

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences’ PhD scholar Mujtaba Baqar completed his PhD degree in the subject of environmental sciences under the supervision of Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad.

The topic of his research was “Assessment of Selected Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in River Ravi and its Northern Tributaries, Pakistan” that exhibited scientific novelty as affirmed by the four international publications from the dissertation in the highly reputed international scientific journals.