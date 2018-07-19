ECP starts distributing polling material

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab on Wednesday started distribution of polling material including ballot papers to the returning officers concerned.

The ECP Punjab office will complete distribution of polling material to 14 returning officers of the city in a couple of days.

The polling material includes, electoral lists, bags to be used on polling day, screens to offer privacy to voters and stationery items. Returning officers will hand over the polling material and ballot papers to the presiding officers concerned on July 24.

tree plantation: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer has said climate change was an important global issue and Pakistan was one of its victims. Maximum number of trees should be planted to combat the issue and to provide best environment to the nation. Everyone should play its role in establishing an environment- friendly society.

Nauman said this while inaugurating the monsoon tree plantation campaign at a university campus. He said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more trees as plants play an important role in maintaining environmental cleanliness and overcoming the pollution.

He said the Punjab government has set a target of planting 300 million trees in three months during the campaign. “Punjab government is working hard for the betterment of forest sector. He said the trees were also source of controlling land erosion and mitigation of floods. It is our responsibility to actively take part in the campaign by planting maximum trees. Everyone should participate in this cause. The protection of the planted trees is also our responsibility,” he said.

The Minister, teachers and students planted different saplings. Transport owners: A delegation of All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation called on Provincial Minister for Transport Mian Nauman Kabeer at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation presented charter of demand and informed the minister regarding the issues being faced by the transporters. The minister assured the delegation for solving permissible demands. He said the government was serious in solving the transporters’ problems. He said provision of quality transport facilities was mission of the government. He said a helpline (111-678-711) has been set up for facilitating the transporters.

The Minister assured the delegation that he would visit General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh soon along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore. He directed the transport department to invite representatives of the public transport companies in next meetings so that facilities of transport could be further improved in the light of recommendations.

dams: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries organised a national seminar on the looming water crisis in Pakistan.

PU IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider and other participants from different organisations and academia shared their views and experiences on water crisis in the country.

Zamir Ahmad Somro, Dr Ghulam Nabi and Fareed Noon and Dr Bilal Chattha, assistant professor, IAGS, presented comprehensive reports about the importance and management options of water resources.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider stressed the need for judicious use of water in routine life. He highlighted the importance of building Kala Bagh Dam. Later, a group discussion was arranged and the options for the construction of water reservoirs were discussed. The participants agreed to use high efficiency irrigation systems for water-thirsty crops and build dams immediately to conserve water.