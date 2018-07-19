PML-N moves LHC for FIR copies

PML-N approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday against the police for refusing to give it copies of FIRs registered against its leaders and workers.

PML-N, Lahore president Pervez Malik, filed the petition through PML-N Lawyers’ Forum president Nasir Ahmad Bhutta and submitted that police had refused to provide the copies of FIRs registered against the party workers and leaders. He said police’s non-cooperative attitude is causing hindrance in the way of dispensation of justice. He alleged that the police were harassing them. The petitioner said the police registered cases against them and inserted sections of anti-terrorism laws into these cases. He said they approached the police for getting FIRs but police did not cooperate with them. He asked the court to order the police to provide copies of FIRs to the party workers.