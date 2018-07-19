NAB makes arrest in Haj scam

PESHAWAR: The intelligence team of the National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a raid and arrested Naveed Sadiq, a resident of Kohat, for alleged involvement in cheating public at large with over 51 potential pilgrims worth millions of rupees.

According to a press release, the accused persons Abdul Aqeel (already convicted) in connivance with Naveed Sadiq were running a business in the name of Aqeel Travel & Tours in Nowshera. The accused persons had placed an advertisement in the newspapers and invited Haj applications from the general public by offering them low-cost luxurious packages.

They collected money from 51 intending pilgrims even without having Haj quota from the Ministry of Religious Affairs in gross violation of laws. Accused Naveed Sadiq in connivance with his accomplice Abdul Aqeel deprived the prospective pilgrims of hard earned money and failed to send them for Haj.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pursued the case and arrested the culprit Naveed Sadiq. He was produced in the Accountability Court Peshawar.