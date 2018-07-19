NAB takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for joyride

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, ordered a complaint verification of alleged joyride of DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with a group of friends on a PIA aircraft to Skardu illegally while passengers were waiting for the plane’s arrival at the Skardu airport for their scheduled flight.

The chairman, while taking notice of the media report, directed the DG NAB Rawalpindi for complaint verification against officials of PIA and CAA involved in this affair.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal also sought a report on complaint verification against ex-chief executive PIA who took a PIA plane without permission and sold it on cheap price. “The report should be presented forthwith so that action could be taken against those who were involved in it,” he directed.

He said PIA is a national asset and poor financial resources had put the performance of the national flag carrier at a low due to which PIA was nosing down and it was our responsibility to save the national resources.