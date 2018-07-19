Marta Women FC officials congratulate France on WC win

KARACHI: Karachi’s Marta Women Football Club top management on Wednesday congratulated French president Emmanuel Macron on the title victory of France who regained the title after long 20 years when they beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow the other day.

The club’s patron-in-chief Pirzada Ajmal Farooqui said that France, being the most accomplished and well-gelled unit, deserved this victory which will be remembered for years.

The club’s president Raees Khan said this win has overcome the bitter memories of losing from Portugal in the Euro Cup. He also appreciated FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russia for holding such a grand event in befitting way.