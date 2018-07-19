Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Marta Women FC officials congratulate France on WC win

KARACHI: Karachi’s Marta Women Football Club top management on Wednesday congratulated French president Emmanuel Macron on the title victory of France who regained the title after long 20 years when they beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow the other day.

The club’s patron-in-chief Pirzada Ajmal Farooqui said that France, being the most accomplished and well-gelled unit, deserved this victory which will be remembered for years.

The club’s president Raees Khan said this win has overcome the bitter memories of losing from Portugal in the Euro Cup. He also appreciated FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russia for holding such a grand event in befitting way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar