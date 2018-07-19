Extremist guilty of plotting attack on May

LONDON: A British man who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group was found guilty on Wednesday of plotting to behead Prime Minister Theresa May in a suicide attack.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, planned to bomb the gates of Downing Street, kill guards and then attack May. Rahman thought he was being helped by an IS group handler when in fact he was speaking to undercover officers.

He had collected what he thought was an explosives-packed rucksack when he was arrested last November. "Before his arrest prevented it, he was, he believed, just days away from his objective, which was no less than a suicide attack, by blade and explosion, on Downing Street and, if he could, upon the Prime Minister Theresa May herself," said prosecutor Mark Heywood.

In a chat with an undercover security service agent on the Telegram messaging app, Rahman said: "I want to do a suicide bomb on parliament. I want to attempt to kill Theresa May."