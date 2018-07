CITY PULSE: Triple A

A three-person show of critically acclaimed artists Afshar Malik, Ahmed Ali Manganhar and Ali Kazim is being hosted by the Canvas Gallery. All three artists are alumni of Lahore’s National College of Arts. The exhibition remains open until July 26. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Drawn To Form II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.