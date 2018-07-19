Jibran Nasir seeks action against people inciting hatred against him, supporters

NA-247 election candidate Jibran Nasir has stressed the need to take to task individuals who are trying to incite hatred against him and his supporters.

Speaking at a news conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday evening, he referred to his Tuesday night’s corner meeting in Delhi Colony and said he was repeatedly questioned about his faith, and despite answering the queries he was forced to abuse the Ahmadi community, but he chose not to.

Due to his refusal to partake in abuse, he and his campaigners were threatened and the meeting had to be wound up immediately.

“When the founder of this country did not discriminate against any sect or religion, then who am I to do so? We can find worship places of various schools of thought as well as religions within a kilometre of this city, so what is the fuss about my declaration?”

He said he had approached police authorities to look into the matter because people were deliberately trying to stir controversy by resorting to propaganda against him.

He said they had been told by residents as well as by police in the area that the men who were asking me to abuse the minority sect belonged to some religious parties. He asked the religious parties to make sure that their political workers did not incite hate campaigns against individuals in the name of religion.

Nasir said that instead of arranging security for him, the police must bring those involved to justice in order to curb the very thought that led to such questions.

When asked about the constitutional standing of the clause pertaining to the Ahmadiya community, Nasir said the state had repeatedly asked about his affiliation and he had been able to provide all answers.

“I have my CNIC and passport, and I also filled the Election Commission form to participate in the elections. All three require me to declare my faith, and I did so. But am I also required to tattoo it on my forehead to answer any citizen? Also, the constitution hasn’t stated anywhere that I am required to abuse the Ahmadiya community, so why am I being expected to do so?” he asked.

National Commission of Human Rights representative Anis Haroon said the ECP must look into such incidents and demand an explanation because as of now only one candidate was being targeted in a planned manner regarding a highly sensitive matter.

Nasir Mansoor of National Trade Union Federation also echoed Haroon’s words and said that these steps hinted at pre-poll rigging because a young candidate who wanted to focus on genuine issues was being threatened.

“All those who have been declared terrorists under Fourth Schedule roam free and are contesting elections without issues, whereas Nasir is being targeted for standing up for justice and rights,” he said.