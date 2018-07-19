Rain delays

The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test 2018, organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar, was scheduled to be held simultaneously on Sunday (July 15) at seven centres established in different cities of the province. However, it was postponed because of heavy rain. This shows that the authorities considered didn’t have a suitable backup plan to conduct the test. The decision to delay the exam was taken quite late. Many students were already seated in the examination halls and were waiting for the test to commence.

Afterwards, the students waited for at least two hours for the decision to be made. It is shocking that the agency, which has been conducting tests for the last 20 years, failed to manage the situation in an effective manner. If news reports are anything to go by, sources privy to the matter have said that the ETEA has a policy to conduct the tests in an open atmosphere under the tents. This comes across as a rather absurd explanation. The organisation should have made proper arrangements to allow students to take the test.

Engr Mashal

Peshawar