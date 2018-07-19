Postponed

Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan has postponed the BA/BSc exams and will conduct them on a date that has yet to be announced. The University of Peshawar (UoP) conducted its final examinations last month, the result of which will be announced in August. The admission for Master’s programmes at the university – and other universities – will start in August. This will not augur well for students who are currently enrolled in Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and have not been taken their final examinations.

As a result, a large number of students will be deprived of seeking an admission into the Master’s programmes. The varsity should conduct examinations at the earliest so that students don’t miss the opportunity to apply for the Master’s programme.

Shabir Khan

Mardan