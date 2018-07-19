Where’s your support?

Political leaders have repeatedly voiced their sympathy for the plight of industrial workers. But when it comes to taking action any gross violations of their rights, they tend to fall silent or look the other way. According to the news report ‘Lack of funds leads to stoppage of WWF development schemes’ (July 14), the finance ministry hasn’t released funds collected from 500,000 workers by the FBR in taxes that were meant for the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). As a result, work has screeched to grinding halt on ongoing project –industrial complex – near the Islamabad Expressway. The decision to withhold approximately Rs160 billion will produce drastic consequences as workers normally use this fund to cover the education expenses of their children. Our political leaders need to take notice of the non-payment of money to the WWF, if they are true to their claims.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad