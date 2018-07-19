Thought-Provoking session held at Indus University

KARACHI: The Quality Enhancement Cell of Indus University organized a thought-provoking session on “Significance of Feedback of the stakeholders focusing on Employers and Alumni” in the Video Conference Room held. The session was conducted by Dr. Muhammad Abdul Wahid Usmani, Consultant Quality Assurance, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia.

Director QEC, Ms Sheema Haider delivered the welcome address and the resource person

Dr. Wahid Usmani shed light on the said topic. Following the resource person session the Worthy Chancellor, Indus University, Mr. Khalid Amin gave the concluded remarks. He believed that the session proceedings and confessions need to go beyond the talking stage to result-oriented implementations.

The Seminar was largely attended by Indus Family and QECs including University of Sindh Jamshoro, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences, University of Karachi (UoK), Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Iqra University, Szabist, Kasbit, Isra University, PAF-Kiet, DHA Suffa University, Ziauddin University, Dow University of Health and Sciences, FAST National University of Emerging Sciences, Greenwich University, Textile Institute of Pakistan, Newport Institute of Communications & Economics, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education, Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture, Jinnah Sindh Medical University. Over more than 40 universities in Pakistan participated in-person and via video conference.***