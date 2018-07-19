Thu July 19, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Lucky Cement awarded

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Environment Excellence Award at the 15th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2018, organised by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), a statement said on Wednesday.

Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan, it added.

