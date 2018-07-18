Cases of 108 constituencies pending in courts

ISLAMABAD:Court cases are pending against candidates contesting general election 2018 from 108 constituencies. Most of the cases are pending in the province of Sindh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday was informed that printing of ballot papers for over 89 constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies had been stopped due to high court cases in Sindh while the overall printing of ballot papers had entered final phase.

It is obviously a worrying matter for the ECP as the polling activity is time-barred, whereas millions of ballot papers were yet to be printed, subject to the Sindh High Court judgements.

Never before in Pakistan's electoral history, such large number of cases landed in the courts ahead of elections: 38 cases relate to the National Assembly and 51 to the provincial assemblies. It goes without saying that printing of ballot papers and their timely transportation is a time-taking process.

CEC Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired a meeting of the commission here, which was attended by all the commission wings. The meeting was apprised of the status of various related measures, including monitoring, voter education, result management system and result transmission system and provision of election material to relevant polling stations, provision of voter data, deployment of security personnel at polling stations and facilities to be extended to media and international observers.