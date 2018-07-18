SC upholds LHC verdict allowing Fawad to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, challenging the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry for contesting the forthcoming general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-67.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard a petition, filed by one Fakhar Haider of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP) against Fawad Chaudhry.

The petitioner had challenged the nomination papers of Fawad Chaudhry and prayed for declaring him ineligible for 2018 polls.

Last month the Lahore High Court (LHC) after accepting nomination papers of Fawad Chaudhry, allowed him to content the upcoming polls being held on July 25.

Fawad Chaudhry had challenged before the LHC, decision of an appellate election tribunal, restraining him from 2018 polls from National Assembly constituency NA-67.

On Tuesday, the apex court observed that the petitioner had not raised objections by the time nomination papers of PTI candidate were filed before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The court after rejecting the petition, allowed Fawad Chaudhry to contest the upcoming elections.