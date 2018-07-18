Vibrant, colorful trailer of ‘Load Wedding’ launched

KARACHI: Filmwala Pictures and Geo Films are back with a bang with its trailer for upcoming social comedy film/family drama ‘Load Wedding’ releasing on Eidul Azha.

The trailer is so creative that you can’t help but smile and enjoy the articulation of dialogues and perfect tone of speech. It is hilariously conveyed how everyone wants to get married but not everybody gets a chance due to the “load” (money) attached with wedding.

The trailer clearly declares that after the blockbusters “Na Maloom Afrad” and “Actor in Law”, Filmwala Pictures and Geo Films are ready to create another mega hit namely “Load Wedding” as “Bari Eid Ki Bari Film”.

Vibrant, colourful and energetic, the trailer offered a glimpse into film which appears to be a love story. ‘Load Wedding’ stars the eminent on-screen couple of Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. Directed by the finest director Nabeel Qureshi and produced by the brilliant producers Fizza Ali Meerza and Mehdi Ali, ‘Load Wedding’ has already managed to create a lot of hype and attention.

‘Load Wedding’ is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film packs a hefty punch: it’s a love story set in a small town in Punjab, and its characters and their leanings are all deeply rooted in the culture of the province.

The music is composed by Shani Arshad, who has previously worked on all of the three previous projects by the director. Mustafa is another fixture in Qureshi and producer Fizza Ali Meerza’s banner. Hayat is also reuniting with them after 2016’s blockbuster hit, ‘Actor In Law. Not to forget, it was the makers’ ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ (2014) which she debuted in films with. Her dance song, Billi, became a rage.