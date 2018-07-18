395 officers reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: After getting approval from the ECP, the Punjab government has reshuffled 395 officers including assistant commissioners, officers of local government & community development department, tehsildars and naib tehsildars across the province.

According to the notification of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Tuesday, as many as 44 ACs and Section Officer have been reshuffled. As per notification, services of Ms Iffat-un-Nisa, waiting posting, placed at the disposal of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Jaffar AC, HR & Coord Sheikhupura and AC HR Coord Lahore Madiha Tahir Shah have replaced each other. Asif Raza AC (Revenue) Lahore has been transferred and posted as AC (HR & Coord) Nankana.