UK PTI’s ex-leader claims life in danger

LONDON: A former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader in the UK has alleged that she has been threatened with kidnap and arrest after she threatened to “expose” a few prominent PTI leaders.

Nadia Chaudhary, the former Central Deputy Secretary Information of PTI in UK, who made allegations in a video message that went viral on social media, claimed that she had “helped” PTI and a government agency by providing “crucial information” on the Panamagate but now attempts were being made to “steal my phone by an official sneaking under my bed”. The dramatic video, recorded outside a posh tower block of luxury flats in Islamabad, claimed that “this could be my last call/communication before I am kidnapped and disappeared”.

Nadia Chaudhary then went on to claim that she has passed “evidence” in 2016 about Avenfield Apartments to PTI’s former Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haque who “chose not to tell Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen about my role”.

She then claimed that the “credit was given to Zulfi Bukhari who did nothing”. Nadia Chaudhary also claimed that she has never taken money, sought no position in PTI and never applied for a ticket. The video showed her looking disoriented, scared and pleading for help. Scared, she pointed towards some people standing nearby.

Naeem-ul-Haque, while speaking to The News, rejected her allegations.

Naeem-ul-Haque said: She (Nadia) never gave us any information. She just brought a Pakistani doctor from England whose brother was the lawyer who acted on behalf of sellers of the Mayfair flats to the Sharif family in early 90s. But they never provided any evidence.”

Soon after the video was posted, Nadia Chaudhary went out of communication and her lawyer Yasser Latif Hamdani tweeted that she had gone missing but the lawyer later on confirmed that she was fine and not missing.

Hamdani claimed in a post that Nadia Chaudhary was “about to name before the Ombudsman” two PTI leaders who “allegedly have sexually harassed her especially one of them who attempted to sexually assault her at KP house. She escaped after raising a hue and cry”. These claims by the lawyer and Nadia Chaudhary remain unsubstantiated.

A family source said that Nadia’s father has arrived in Pakistan to be with his daughter and also British High Commission is in touch with the family after the video caused panic.

Nadia Chaudhary is amongst the founders of PTI in UK and has been at the core of many of its campaigns. She, however, left for Pakistan after 2013 elections and has been spending most time there. She has been seen at meetings with PTI leaders and other public events.

Nadia Chaudhary has arranged fundraisers for the PTI in the past and although she has been inactive in PTI for staying mainly in Pakistan.

Her father is a well-known British Pakistani businessman who owns several outlets of a global fast food chain across the UK. He has been a senior director of the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (UKPCCI). Her husband is a doctor in London and he has stayed back while his wife has spent most of her time in Pakistan with the PTI.

A close friend of Nadia Chaudhary told this correspondent that she has been “out of place” and “disillusioned” with the direction of PTI.

“Like many overseas Pakistani, she moved to Pakistan believing in Naya Pakistan but the ground reality is it’s Purana Pakistan.”