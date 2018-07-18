MMA candidate suffers setback in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate for PK-91 (Lakki Marwat-I) Munawar Khan faced a severe blow as a senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal leader and head of Marwat Qaumi Jirga Muhammad Aslam Khan joined hands with an independent candidate Malik Najibullah Khan against him.

The jirga head Muhammad Aslam Khan made announcement to this effect during a crowded press conference at his residence in Lakki city on Tuesday. A large number of his supporters, family members and area elders were also present.

Aslam Khan served as head of Marwat Qaumi Jirga when militancy was at peak in the region. His family has strong roots in local politics with a large vote bank in lower Marwat area. The traditional politicians especially those who test their lot in electoral political always seek his support to ensure their win in elections.

“The former lawmaker who is contesting for PK-91 as MMA candidate ignored Kurrum Par area in uplift works during last five years,” he maintained.