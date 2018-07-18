Tough contest expected in NA-28

PESHAWAR: A nail-biting contest is expected between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidates running for the National Assembly constituency NA-28 as the general election is just around the corner.

The Awami National Party (ANP) also claims having vote-bank in the constituency as its supporters say the party won the election on previously NA-4.

However, independent observers did not support the claim and said that some areas of the old constituency were included in NA-28 and its candidate was not strong enough to win the election.

Six candidates, including an independent, are in the run for the National Assembly seat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan carved out NA-28 of the areas which were previously part of NA-3 and NA-4.

The PTI has fielded former Member National Assembly (MNA) Arbab Amir Ayub to run for NA-28.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has put up former lawmaker Sabir Hussain Awan.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has given ticket to Intikhab Khan Chamkani while Shafi Akbar is contesting the election on the ticket of the ANP.

Ikramullah is the candidate of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and dependent candidate Daud Burki is also in the run.

Arbab Amir Ayub had won the by-election for the NA-4 now called NA-29. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Gulzar Khan who had died of heart attack on August 27, 2017.

The former bureaucrat Gulzar Khan was elected as MNA from NA-4 Peshawar’s on the PTI ticket in the 2013 general election.

Later, Gulzar Khan developed differences with the PTI leadership during the 2014 sit-in and refused to relinquish his assembly membership on the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Arbab Amir Ayub is the younger brother of late Arbab Zahir, a central leader of ANP and a four-time elected MNA from the seat.

After the death of Arbab Zahir, Arbab Amir Ayub joined the PTI.

He was elected as MNA on PTI ticket from the constituency in the October 26, 2017 by-election.

Sabir Hussain Awan was elected as MNA on NA-4 on the ticket of MMA in the 2002 general election.

Sabir Hussain Awan is the district president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and has a solid vote-bank in the constituency.

The position of Arbab Amir Ayub and Sabir Hussain Awan is strong in the constituency and a nail-biting contest is expected between the two candidates in the July 25 election.

Arbab Amir Ayub is considered stronger compared to his opponents in the constituency despite the fact that he has not carried out an active campaign.

“The voters, particularly youth are very enthusiastic. They will vote for PTI candidate,” said Irfanullah, a resident of Wadpaga village.

“The people in the constituency don’t know Arbab Amir Ayub personally but the voters, particularly the youth are determined to vote for the PTI candidate,” said Niaz Muhammad, a resident of the constituency who is not affiliated with any political party.

“The youth say that it did not matter who is contesting on the PTI ticket. They say they liked Imran Khan and would vote for his party as it would benefit Imran Khan in his bid to become the prime minister,” he added.

Independent observers are of the opinion that the real contest for NA-28 is expected between Arbab Amir Ayub and Sabir Hussain Awan.

Arbab Ayub has an edge over other candidates and his supporters see an easy win for him in the forthcoming general election.

The PML-N candidate Intikhab Khan and Shafi Akbar of the ANP are also expected to get a good number of votes.

Intikhab Khan was the provincial president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and later joined the JI. He quit the party after he was denied party ticket and joined the PML-N.