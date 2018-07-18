CM orders fresh recruitments in WWB

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad has directed to make fresh recruitments on all vacant posts including secretary Workers Welfare Board (WWB) strictly on merit under the rules and regulations.

He was presiding over a meeting of workers welfare board at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar, said a handout.

KP Caretaker Minister for Labour Muqadusullah, Secretary Labour Department, members of the board and other relevant officers attended the meeting. He directed to adopt transparent procedure for the allotment of plots to the deserving candidates and cancel illegal allotments in all residential colonies of Workers Welfare Board.

Expressing anguish over the mismanagement in the board, he ordered to implement these decisions within seven days. He deplored the lack of direction and inefficiency that affected the performance of the institution.