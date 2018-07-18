No differences in MMA: Ibrahim

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Prof Muhammad Ibrahim said on Sunday that there was no dissention among Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) coalition parties and it won’t make seat adjustment with any party for the upcoming election.

Addressing public gatherings, held in various areas of Bajaur tribal district, Prof Ibrahim said that the MMA would establish Islamic welfare state if voted to power.

He added that the solution to the masses and country problems is in the implementation of Islamic system in the country.

The JI leader hoped that the MMA would emerge victorious in the 2018 election and asked the people to cast vote to its candidates to play role in establishing an Islamic welfare state in the country.