Polls rigging to cause a storm in country, warns Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has said that the caretaker government in Punjab has become a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) puppet.

“If the elections will be rigged, the PML-N will not spare anyone for stealing the public mandate, and it will result in a storm which the country cannot afford at the moment,” he warned.

Talking to a large public gathering at Noshehra Virkan, Shahbaz said that the PML-N would not allow anyone to rig the elections and those who were planning to do so should give up their nefarious designs. He said a huge number of people taking to the streets on July 13, and all independent polls, show that the PML-N was winning the elections. However, if there would be any attempt to rig the elections, it would result in a reaction from the people that would take the form of a storm, which the country cannot afford.

Addressing the charged crowd, he said the roaring sea of people would teach a lesson to the one who called them donkeys. “The best revenge for such insulting remarks by the PTI chief is that all of you vote for the PML-N on July 25 and teach him a lesson through a humiliating defeat,” said Shahbaz.

He told people that the PML-N government added 11000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, which had solved the power outages issue.

Earlier, a short documentary depicting the PML-N development projects completed from 2013 to 2018 was also shown to the crowd. “If elected, we will defeat India in the field of education, health and public welfare,” he promised.

He promised making fertilizers more economical, interest-free loans for the farmers and subsidizing tube-wells.