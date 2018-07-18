Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Condolence

RAWALPINDI: Falcons Basketball Club’s President Saeedul Hasan has condoled the sad demise of former district sports officer Rawalpindi Ghulam Rabbani.

In a message to his family from New Jersey (United States), Saeed expressed his grief over Ghulam Rabbani’s death.

Others who condoled Ghulam Rabbani’s death included Rawalpindi District Basketball Association official Yousaf Afridi, former coach of the Pakistan national basketball team Imran Bashir and all members of the Falcons Basketball Club.

Saeed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heaven and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar