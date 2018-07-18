Condolence

RAWALPINDI: Falcons Basketball Club’s President Saeedul Hasan has condoled the sad demise of former district sports officer Rawalpindi Ghulam Rabbani.

In a message to his family from New Jersey (United States), Saeed expressed his grief over Ghulam Rabbani’s death.

Others who condoled Ghulam Rabbani’s death included Rawalpindi District Basketball Association official Yousaf Afridi, former coach of the Pakistan national basketball team Imran Bashir and all members of the Falcons Basketball Club.

Saeed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heaven and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.