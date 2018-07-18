Garcia prepares for Open push

LONDON: Sergio Garcia says he has no lasting scars from his heart-breaking previous encounters at Carnoustie as he prepares to battle for a second major at the Scottish golf course in this week’s British Open tournament.

The most memorable images of Garcia at Carnoustie come from 1999, when the then 19-year-old wept after scoring a dismal 89 in the opening round, and 2007, when he lost the title after a failed putt in the fourth hole of the play-offs.

What happened the last time at Carnoustie wasn’t a terrible experience and I played great golf and I was just one putt away from winning the Open.