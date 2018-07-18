Russell returns to Windies ODI squad

GUYANA: All-rounder Andre Russell is set to play his first ODI for West Indies since November 2015 after being named in a 13-man squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh beginning on July 22 in Guyana.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and batsman Kieran Powell also earned recalls while Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams were dropped from the ODI squad, after they played in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe to clinch a spot for West Indies at next year’s World Cup.

Russell’s last ODI for West Indies came nearly three years ago against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo. He scored 41 off 24 balls but also suffered a leg injury that kept him out of the following two matches in the series.

That match is the only ODI Russell has played since the 2015 World Cup.

He had been suspended for a year in January 2017 after he was found guilty of an anti-doping violation. Russell was charged with failing to file his whereabouts paperwork three times within a year, which amounts to a failed doping test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

After the ban, he returned to 50-over cricket for Jamaica in the Regional Super50 tournament but withdrew himself from consideration for the West Indies squad for the World Cup Qualifier in March, allegedly because he wanted to regain his confidence in the format first.

Instead, he chose to play in the Pakistan Super League during the same time frame.

Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell.