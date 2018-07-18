Pervez demands early decision on Sharif family’s appeals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervez Rashid on Tuesday has demanded to decide appeals of Sharif family as briskly as their case trial. Talking to media, Pervez Rashid said that it was necessary for ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court in the past but now, why everything about him is trying to be concealed, he asked, reported a private news channel. On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to National Accountability Court (NAB) and summoned record of Avenfield case over the appeals of Sharif family, challenging their conviction by the accountability court. Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer argued that Calibri font was termed fake in the verdict while Robert Readley had admitted that it was available before 2016. The court has also sought reply from NAB till July 30 over an issue of transferring Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments references to another court. IHC has also rejected the plea seeking delay in the hearings of references.