Julian wins 10th TdF stage

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory on the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to claim his maiden win on the race.Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, came over the finish line of the 158.5 km ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand several minutes ahead of the main peloton.