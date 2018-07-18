Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Julian wins 10th TdF stage

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory on the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to claim his maiden win on the race.Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, came over the finish line of the 158.5 km ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand several minutes ahead of the main peloton.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar