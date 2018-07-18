Julian wins 10th TdF stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LE GRAND-BORNAND, France: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory on the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to claim his maiden win on the race.Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, came over the finish line of the 158.5 km ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand several minutes ahead of the main peloton.
LE GRAND-BORNAND, France: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory on the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday to claim his maiden win on the race.Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, came over the finish line of the 158.5 km ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand several minutes ahead of the main peloton.
Comments