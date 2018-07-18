Reed’s young Americans out to deliver Ryder Cup warning

CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom: United States golfers can strike a significant psychological blow ahead of September’s Ryder Cup by winning their sixth successive major at The Open this week, said Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The 27-year-old is one of several 20-something Americans who have stormed to the top of the sport and stolen the spotlight from legendary compatriots Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who are both competing at Carnoustie this week but with less expectation on them. Reed who won his first major The Masters in April, said if he, or defending champion Jordan Spieth, or double U.S Open champion Brooks Koepka, or PGA champion Justin Thomas win this week it would put the pressure on the Europeans before the Americans defend the Ryder Cup in France in September. “I think it would send a good message,” said Reed, who held his nerve impressively to win in Augusta.

“So if we can continue that run of winning the big tournaments and stuff and keeping them in the States, it’s going to help — you know, it’s going to help our psyche, and it’s also going to hopefully get in the heads of the Europeans a little bit that, hey we’re all playing pretty well, and we’re coming.”

Reed, who says he now enjoys a good relationship with European golf fans after being criticised for his pumped up behaviour at Gleaneagles in the 2014 Ryder Cup, says the Americans have acquired one of Europe’s greatest traditional weapons — their unity. Previous American teams were often lauded as man for man better individual players than their European opponents but not when it came to team play.

“I felt like we finally have kind of grasped that family unit that the Europeans have had since who knows how long,” said Reed. “Every time I’m over here playing on both tours, the (European) guys are always going out and eating together.

“They’re always hanging out with each other during the tournament week. “You don’t see that as much in the States because everyone’s travelling with their families and stuff. I feel like we finally clicked.”

Reed is seeking his fourth successive top four finish in a major and victory would mean he emulates compatriot Mark O’Meara’s 1998 feat of winning the Masters and The Open in the same year Reed finished tied for second in last year’s PGA Championship and third on a tough course at the US Open last month. “The biggest thing is I treat them like they’re normal events,” said Reed.“I’ve always kind of gone in majors, put too much pressure on myself, having to go play well, having to do this, having to make birdie here.