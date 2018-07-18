Pakistan aim to seal series against Zimbabwe

HARARE: Now that the World Cup and Wimbledon are over, one glance at the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan would have reminded you why you preferred those two to this series in the first place.

About as competitive as a foot race between Kylian Mbappe and Hamilton Masakadza and not nearly as exciting, this series is the cricketing equivalent of two parties talking past each other. They simply have different goals.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are moving towards the key stage of Mission 2019, building up to the World Cup. As such - or at least we were told - they will try out several different combinations to see if further value still can be added on this already impressive team. For now, they’ve instead fielded largely full-strength sides, and that has been to the detriment of this series, the chasm between the two sides impossible to ignore.

For Pakistan in third ODI on Wednesday, it might be time to give some of their bench players a go. Mohammad Hafeez will be keen to get back in and regain form against such weak opposition, while Mohammad Amir wouldn’t exactly refuse a rest if offered one. It would be fascinating to see Yasir Shah cope with ODI cricket after nearly two years out, and whether he is a serious contender to catch the plane to England in 2019.

Hamilton Masakadza was Zimbabwe’s highest scorer in the second ODI, which will relieve no one more than him. Up until then, he had looked in awful touch since the tri-series, and the decision to appoint him captain looked like it had backfired spectacularly. One half-century won’t convince too many he is back; after all, he still seems some distance away from the player who has become the most permanent fixture in Zimbabwe’s batting lineup for the last 15 years. But if he builds on that innings with another big one in the third ODI, Zimbabwe can at least be assured they won’t be faced with the unenviable task of choosing whether of not Masakadza merits a place in the side when so many experienced players have already walked away.

Babar Azam looked as comfortable as ever in his first two games back from injury without storming into the limelight. A soft dismissal in the first game put paid to his stay at the crease when he was looking good, while he was unbeaten in the second as Pakistan chased down 195 thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten century. He looks ripe for another big score against a rather feeble Zimbabwean attack, particularly if Pakistan bat first. Indeed, it would almost be shocking if he didn’t add to his 7 ODI hundreds before this series is out. You wouldn’t bet against it happening tomorrow.

Babar Azam punches one back AFP Zimbabwe didn’t make any changes for the second game, but that may partially be because the options on the bench aren’t particularly inspiring. Elton Chigumbura looks out of touch with the bat, but he could come in as Zimbabwe look for fireworks down the order. However, that would deprive them of a fifth bowling option, and that would require further rigging in the starting XI. The lack of options Zimbabwe have is, quite frankly, astonishing. For Pakistan, it simply remains to be seen how many new players they want to blood. Haris Sohail could be tried out, but that would disrupt an opening combination that has registered century stands in each of the first two games. Amir may well be rested, while Yasir might come in.

Squads: Zimbabwe (probables): Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (wk), Donald Tiripano, Liam Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Pakistan (probables): Fakhar Zaman/Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shadab Khan/Yasir Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir/Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.