Awana retires aged 31

NEW DELHI: Parvinder Awana, 31, has retired from First Class and international cricket with immediate effect, the cricketer announced through his twitter handle on Tuesday. Awana made his international debut in a T20I against England in Pune. His next game came at Mumbai, which was the second game of the two-match T20I series against England, and turned out to be his last international assignment. In domestic cricket, Awana represented Delhi from 2007 to 2016, picking up 191 first class wickets at an average of 29.23. His last game came against Jharkhand in Thumba.