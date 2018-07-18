BD appoint Naveed as U-19 cricket coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed Naveed Nawaz as their Under-19 head coach on Tuesday.
Nawaz has already joined the U-19 squad that is set to play a three-match series against High Performance Unit at Khulna. ‘’We have appointed him as our head coach until next World Cup. We expect his vast experience at working with age-level players will help him to take our cricketers forward,’’ confirmed a BCB official on Tuesday. Nawaz had worked as the head coach of Sri Lanka U-19 team in 2009 and was also involved with the Sri Lankan A and the Women team in different capacities.
Nawaz replaces Damien Wright, who was responsible for taking the team forward during the last edition of the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. BCB did not extend the stay of the 41-year old Australian and opted to go for the Sri Lankan for the upcoming edition of the World Cup in 2020 in South Africa.
DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed Naveed Nawaz as their Under-19 head coach on Tuesday.
Nawaz has already joined the U-19 squad that is set to play a three-match series against High Performance Unit at Khulna. ‘’We have appointed him as our head coach until next World Cup. We expect his vast experience at working with age-level players will help him to take our cricketers forward,’’ confirmed a BCB official on Tuesday. Nawaz had worked as the head coach of Sri Lanka U-19 team in 2009 and was also involved with the Sri Lankan A and the Women team in different capacities.
Nawaz replaces Damien Wright, who was responsible for taking the team forward during the last edition of the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. BCB did not extend the stay of the 41-year old Australian and opted to go for the Sri Lankan for the upcoming edition of the World Cup in 2020 in South Africa.
Comments