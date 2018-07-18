Grants for regions, districts increased: A worried Sethi manages vote of confidence from PCB’s AGM

LAHORE: A worried Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday managed to get vote of confidence from the general body of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

It was surprising to see that vote of confidence for Sethi came only a week before the national general elections. Of course this vote of confidence came from none other than the cricket officials of districts, divisions, and regions.

Right after his vote, Sethi announced a special grant of Rs 50 million for the promotion of the game in remote areas across the country. Besides he also increased the annual expenditure on regional and district cricket by Rs 100 million. In the last fiscal year 2017-2018, Rs 300 million was allocated for the same purpose.

The vote of confidence resolution by the regional presidents was presented at the meeting by regional presidents and wholeheartedly endorsed by the entire general body.

Meanwhile, the AGM 2018 accepted the request by Gawadar Cricket Association for grant of Associate Membership. The members congratulated the PCB Chairman and officials on the successful run of the national team especially in the T20 format, the outstanding growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the return of international cricket in the country. The General Body appreciated the PCB initiatives of reviving Inter-School and Inter-Club Tournaments across the country, the General Body members advised the PCB on the possible improvements in future editions of these two tournaments.

Earlier in his address, Sethi spoke at length about the progress made by the Board in the first year of his three year tenure. Sethi also spoke about the growth of the PSL into a world class event that can compete with the very best in the shortest format.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: When asked whether it was necessary to take vote of confidence each year, Sethi said he would continue to do so each year. “I would continue to take vote confidence from general council members every year. They have been backing and supporting me in my efforts to make PSL a hit franchise and in all other development projects.”

It is generally believed that the PCB should adopt wait and see policy before taking major decisions regarding streamlining Pakistan cricket future. Since the formation of new democratic government is just around the corner, the PCB set-up also requires backing and support of the federal and Punjab governments to execute their plans including that of hosting PSL IV matches in Pakistan.