Wed July 18, 2018
World

AFP
July 18, 2018

Russia, Tajikistan hold anti-Taliban drills near Afghan border

DUSHANBE: Russia and Tajikistan on Tuesday began joint military exercises near the Tajik-Afghan border to prepare to ward off potential Taliban attacks. More than 10,000 troops, mostly Tajik reservists, will take part in the first such drills in the area by the ex-Soviet allies, Tajikistan’s defence ministry said. Combined forces will practice “eliminating terrorists who broke through” from Afghanistan in an imagined incursion, it said. Some 400 soldiers and 80 pieces of Russian military equipment were deployed from a military base in Tajikistan for exercises due to last until Friday, the Russian army said.

