Insufficient physical activity -- a leading risk factor for death

Rawalpindi : Insufficient physical activity that has emerged as one of the leading risk factors for global mortality is on the rise in many countries around the globe including Pakistan, adding to the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

It is also affecting general health worldwide and according to international health organisations, people who are insufficiently active have 20 per cent to 30 per cent increased risk of death as compared to people who are sufficiently active. Globally, one in four is not active enough. More than 80 per cent of adolescent population is insufficiently physically active.

The drop in physical activity is partly due to increase in sedentary behaviour on the job and at home and use of “passive” modes of transport, said Professor of Community Medicine Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry while talking to ‘The News’ in connection with Global Action Plan on Physical Activity launched recently by World Health Organisation.

He said no doubt, the urbanization has resulted in several environmental factors which may discourage participation in physical activity such as population over-crowding, increased poverty, fear of violence and crime in outdoor areas, high-density traffic, low-air quality and lack of parks, sidewalks and sports/recreation facilities.

“WHO Global action plan on physical activity and health 2018-2030: More active people for a healthier world” shows how countries can reduce physical inactivity in adults and adolescents by 15% by 2030. It recommends a set of 20 policies areas, which combined, aim to create more active societies through improving the environments and opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to do more walking, cycling, sport, active recreation and play.