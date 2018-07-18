Print Story
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association President Dr Mahboob Hussain has been elected as president of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations. Dr Arif Khan of Peshawar University has been elected as central secretary of the
association.
